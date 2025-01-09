On the field of play he seemed very intelligent, however off the pitch he has proven to be not so smart. Vertical left winger and of good technical quality, Quincy Promes decided to take the path of the underworld and fill her life with scandals after being the revelation of the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and be in the orbit of Manchester United.

A surreal story which has led the former Spartak Moscow, Seville and Ajax player to be in exile in Dubai, serving a sentence for cocaine trafficking and stabbing his cousin. Promes denied all charges and filed an appeal in both cases. A radical turn for who was one of the great promises of European football and is currently living hell in the United Arab Emirates, where he is fighting extradition to his country of origin.

When he was a Sevilla player, Quincy Promes’ only relationship with the mafia was his favorite restaurant. Directed by @pablomachindiez At the Sánchez Pizjuán, Promes was characterized as a dagger on the wing. That, and off the field, an eccentric sense of generosity. pic.twitter.com/Qmyl9pTrDP — Black Bracelet (@BrazaleteNegro) October 25, 2024

«Rapes occur daily, since there are few guards carrying out surveillance services. “The prisoners spend their time in a cold and noisy environment due to the strong air conditioning,” he explained in De Telegraaf.

Promes’ new life in the United Arab Emirates

The footballer cannot leave the United Arab Emirates, where he now aspires to continue his career as a player for United FC, which plays in the second division, where he has recently scored six goals in 17 games played, according to the statistics collected by sofascore. .

The footballer who trafficked a thousand kilos of cocaine

Quincy Promes was sentenced to six years in prison for drug traffickingwhen an Amsterdam court found that he participated in an operation of smuggling of 1,363 kilos of cocaine in the port of Antwerp (Belgium). The Dutch court considered it proven that the former international footballer participated in the smuggling of said amount of drugs through the port of Antwerp in January 2020.

For this reason, the former Sevilla player was sentenced to six years in prison, the same sentence that was imposed on his cousin, whom he stabbed in July of that same year.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested a nine-year prison sentence for the footballerproviding as main evidence a series of intercepted encrypted messages from Quincy Promes. Thus, the court concluded that the cocaine arrived in Antwerp on a container ship from Brazil, hidden in sea salt.

Apparently the 32-year-old footballer had invested around 200,000 euros in this operation, in which his uncle could also be involved, as he was the one who notified him when the shipments arrived.