Among the consequences of the record failure of Concord there is also the strange situation which was created with the Secret Level animated serieswhich as we know will have a episode entirely dedicated to the game in question, but which risks being focused on a title that is now dead and buried, barring incredible recovery operations.

Announced during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, Secret Level is a series produced by Blur Studio and Amazon MGM, the same authors of the excellent series Love, Death + Robots, available on Prime Video starting from December 10, 2024 in more than 240 territories, including Italy.

This is a large-scale production entirely dedicated to video games, which will also include a “monographic” episode entirely focused on Concord, the very game that Sony is practically shutting down this week after just over 10 days of activity, as a result of a resounding flop.