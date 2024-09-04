Among the consequences of the record failure of Concord there is also the strange situation which was created with the Secret Level animated serieswhich as we know will have a episode entirely dedicated to the game in question, but which risks being focused on a title that is now dead and buried, barring incredible recovery operations.
Announced during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, Secret Level is a series produced by Blur Studio and Amazon MGM, the same authors of the excellent series Love, Death + Robots, available on Prime Video starting from December 10, 2024 in more than 240 territories, including Italy.
This is a large-scale production entirely dedicated to video games, which will also include a “monographic” episode entirely focused on Concord, the very game that Sony is practically shutting down this week after just over 10 days of activity, as a result of a resounding flop.
From celebration to requiem?
There are 15 episodes, each focusing on a specific game, as reported in the list of titles released following the announcement of the series.
What’s particularly bizarre is that Secret Level contains an episode intended to collect several quotes from various PlayStation Studios productions and also another separate episode which is entirely dedicated to Concord.
Beyond the potentially embarrassing situation, given the current state of the game in question, this also demonstrates the great push that Sony has given to Concord, the protagonist of a Really high-caliber marketing which makes the commercial failure even more bitter.
#Concord #closes #episode #series #Secret #Level #dedicated #strange #situation
Leave a Reply