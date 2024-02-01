The leader of the Houthi militia in Yemen, Abdelmalek Al Houthi, said this Thursday (1st) that the US bombings against his military positions do not affect their military capabilities, which will continue to be used to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Al Houthi said in a long televised speech that militia members would continue with “maritime operations in all forms of attack and with all their resources regardless of the US position, which has not affected the effectiveness of the Houthis in continuing to carry out actions in the Sea Red”.

“The US, in its aggression and its attempts to protect Israeli ships, has clearly failed. The British have also failed. They cannot even protect their warships as they are the target,” he said.

Al Houthi further stated that, in recent weeks, the extremists “attacked destroyers, barges and military ships” from the US and UK, although Washington and London said they intercepted the missiles launched at their ships.

Faced with escalating tensions and a pledge not to cease its attacks in the Red Sea until the war in the Gaza Strip ends, Al Houthi advised Israel to “completely abandon the possibility of continuing to sail with its commercial ships from the Bab Strait al Mandeb”, gateway to the route.

“Israel must despair. We cannot remain silent in the face of its continued deprivation of the people of Gaza of access to food and medicine, its brutal crimes and its mass slaughter of the Palestinian people in Gaza. And it must pay a heavy price That's why,” said the militia leader.

On the other hand, Al Houthi stated that his group is increasing the military preparation of its recruits and has trained around 165,500 men in several Yemeni governorates in the last period, claiming that the militia has around 600,000 fighters.

The US today announced the destruction of ten drones, as well as a control center for drone launches, just hours after the US military also claimed to have shot down three missiles launched by the Houthis into the Red Sea.