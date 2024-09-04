Antitrust puts Nvidia in its sights

The US Department of Justice sent a subpoena to Nvidia as part of a deeper investigation into the giant’s possible antitrust practices of artificial intelligence. He makes it known Bloomberg which cites sources familiar with the dossier.

According to several American media, the company has received a request for documents from the Department of Justice (Doj), as part of an investigation into possible competition violations. According to Bloombergthe DoJ is specifically seeking to determine whether Nvidia obstacles for customers who want to change suppliers or whether it prevents others from diversifying their supplies.

In pre-market trading, the stock is trading at Nvidia lost up to 3% before falling back to -1%. Yesterday, the chip giant the AI has fallen by more than 9.5%, causing the collapse of the Nasdaq (-3.5%).