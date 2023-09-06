And the yen recorded 147.66 yen per dollar in the early hours of Asian trading, which is slightly less than 147.8 per dollar, which was the lowest level since the fourth of November, which it touched overnight. It was hovering around the 145 level against the dollar during the past few weeks, which prompted dealers to be cautiously anticipating the intervention indicators.

Against a basket of other major currencies, the dollar index rose 0.067% to 104.80, a level not far from the six-month high of 104.90 it touched overnight.

Economic data from China and Europe on Tuesday raised some concerns about slowing global growth, prompting investors to flock to the dollar.

There was little change in the euro, which settled at $1.0721 during Asian trading hours, after it fell from its lowest level in three months at $1.0705 overnight.

And the pound sterling recorded in the latest transactions at $ 1.2559, down 0.03 percent during the day. It also touched a three-month low of $1.25285.

The Australian dollar fell 0.17% to $0.637 after falling 1.3% yesterday in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.31% to $0.587.