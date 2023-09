Nobody guessed the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2629 drawn this Tuesday (5), in São Paulo. As a result, the jackpot for the next draw to be held next Saturday (9) could reach R$85 million.

The tens of the 2629 contest were: 11-32-35-40-41-48.

Bets for the next contest can be placed at any lottery house accredited by Caixa or over the internet.



#hits #Mega #dozens #prize #million