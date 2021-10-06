The Computex 2022, among the main events related to the world of computers and hi-tech, will be held to Taipei (Taiwan) between 24 and 27 May 2022. After two years in which organizers had to cancel the physical event due to the pandemic to switch to a virtual format, it will come back in presence and from today the companies that intend to attend can register. The fair will be organized along Halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

It remains to be understood by then how the COVID-19 pandemic will evolve in the face of mass vaccination and what Taiwan’s regulations will be regarding the arrival of foreigners on the island, whether a preventive quarantine must be observed or not even if vaccinated and provided of “pass”. A sort of “dress rehearsal” will arrive in January with CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the first major technology-related trade show to return to attendance.

Taiwan is home to many brands in the hardware market, from ASUS to MSI to switch to Gigabyte, Without to forget Acer and many other minor realities. Taiwan is also home to TSMC, the company that makes chips for companies like AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, and many more.

Computex is an event in which historically many companies have unveiled new products and taken stock of the first six months of the year by launching indications on what to expect from there to the end of the year. Furthermore, at Computex, relationships are woven, allowing the managers of the various companies to meet and lay the foundations for possible collaborations.