Bad news for the gaming community, since the mysterious title Agent, now in the pipeline for several years and a source of leaks and rumors, it was officially deleted from the list of the Games section of the official website of Rockstar, in which it had been present for many years.

It is a game in progress at the software house that dates back to almost a decade ago. Most will be familiar with the likes of Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption, but also fans of these series know of the rumors that revolve around the mysterious Agent.

We talked about it in our other article, which you can find by clicking on this link. With this project, Rockstar would aim for the stealth genre, investing in a 1970s cold war setting in which the theme would have been that of hardboiled spy thriller, a genre that makes cynicism and violence its basis, which often sees anti-heroes as protagonists (it has often been compared to the pulp).

The game has never seen the light, but over the years its presence has taken on an aura of mystery which has led players to always be concerned about a hypothetical official launch. However, as has been reported on the web, Agent has been deleted from the Games section of the Rockstar website.

As we said, too much has never been known about the game officially. A few years ago there was even a case in which some artwork and concept from Agent and of Bully 2, another project in the pipeline for some time, were made public on the web by an insider as a “retaliation” towards Rockstar.

Unsubscribing from the website at this point may mean the definitive abandonment of the project by the software house. It remains to be found whether even Bully 2 he will meet the same fate or if he sees tomorrow.