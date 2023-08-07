Four kilos of amazement and remembrance: an opulent book on the history of digitization shows how it all began. And that much of what sounds utopian and improbable today could already be taken for granted tomorrow.

WWill we soon no longer be spending our holidays in the Seychelles, but on the balcony with VR glasses, into which the most beautiful beaches and coral reefs of the islands in the Indian Ocean are being played? Virtual worlds open before your eyes, they seem real, the immersion works. The history of digitization is not over yet, it is the history of the transition from the industrial age to the information age.

Much of what sounds utopian, improbable, illusory today could already be taken for granted tomorrow. A tech conference was held in Silicon Valley in the late 1980s. The audience was asked who could imagine owning a mobile phone in the future. Only two or three people in the well-filled lecture hall raised their hands.