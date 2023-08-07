Remant 2 is already a success in digital sales although the physical copies of the game are not easily available in Italy despite the excellent dubbing in our language and the perfect translation of all the words. David Adams game director let us know what new things are coming.

Gunfire, following a series of discussions about the game opened on Reddit by Adams himself, is gradually answering the questions of the fans: although many of the requests have been joking and the relative answers too, on some functions there has been no room for interpretations. For example, fans have asked to be able to transform an object, in jargon Transmogrifychanging its appearance but keeping the intrinsic characteristics unchanged.

While actually working on such a feature, the company is focusing on other priorities such as the ability to save your builds and allow the team to switch from one to another without wasting time. I’m in the studio too crossplay between PC and console.

Confirmed that the future DLCs will introduce more character archetypes, as well as new classes. More generally, Adams also stated that Gunfire has no plans to develop “phoned” DLC, meaning players should expect the expansion packs to be of the same level of quality as the base game.