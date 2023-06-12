Find the perfect way to reach your weight, with comprehensive weight loss solutions offered by Burjeel Medical City, including non-surgical procedures, minimally invasive surgery, and bariatric treatment.

Burjeel Medical City (BMC) provides comprehensive and supportive care to patients with severe obesity and overweight, as well as serious conditions associated with an increased risk of a variety of health problems resulting from obesity including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Treating obesity requires a multi-pronged approach.

Burjeel Medical City includes a team of Western board-certified experts, from various specialties, who offer a wide range of medical and surgical weight loss options to patients according to their individual needs, as the team of international doctors at Burjeel Medical City understands that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to weight management and they work Together to provide effective solutions for weight management and weight-related medical conditions on a case-by-case basis.

Obesity and weight loss surgery center

The Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Center provides a comprehensive path to obesity management, comprising experts in the fields of nutrition, bariatric medicine and surgery, and metabolic surgery. or both. In general, the drugs are approved for patients with a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher with at least one obesity-related disease such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, for patients with a BMI of 27 or higher. Over 35 (with comorbidities), and for whom weight loss needs a long-term and sustainable course.

Dr. Raad Osama Al-Mahdi

Dr. Raad Osama Al-Mahdi, Consultant and Head of Bariatric Surgery Department, says: “Weight-loss surgery can lead to important results in the early stages of obesity, as endoscopic procedures can be offered, to more invasive surgeries that cover a full range of indications for both primary and revision cases, we ready to provide patients with the highest level of care.”

Dr. Mohamed Fatian

Dr. Muhammad Fitian, Consultant Internal Medicine and Obesity Diseases and Director of the Weight Loss Clinic, explains that the treatment of overweight and obesity involves a multidisciplinary team due to its complexity and its effects on the body, noting that a comprehensive evaluation is carried out to identify possible causes and metabolic diseases. Patients receive treatment in Burjeel Medical City. Individualized treatment plan based on their preferences, medical conditions and lifestyle. The treatment plan also includes behavioral changes, dietary plans and physical activity in the treatment plan.

Increased risk of chronic diseases

Excess weight can have a wide range of medical risks, with obesity mainly contributing to the development and exacerbation of type 2 diabetes and related complications, according to endocrinologists at the hospital, excess weight is associated with an increased risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, and is associated with risk The increasing and worsening of a wide range of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac events, heart failure and stroke.

Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed

Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed, a consultant endocrinologist, believes that the goal of obesity treatment is to prevent and treat all cardiovascular complications and improve the quality of life of overweight people.

Obesity or being overweight increases the risk of many diseases and health problems. Obesity also increases the risk of major risk factors for chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. People who are overweight or obese also have a higher chance of developing kidney disease and access For end stages of disease and renal failure. Burjeel Medical City provides focused care for patients suffering from kidney diseases, and the pioneering Nephrology department also provides advanced services through a dialysis unit and a kidney transplant center, as obese patients are at high risk of developing kidney diseases.

Dr. Venkat Senarish Velanki

It is therefore recommended to have a periodic examination of kidney disease through blood and urine tests and in selective cases by performing relevant imaging examinations. And at Burjeel Medical City, the Nephrology Service can help you protect your kidneys. Dr. Venkat Senarish Velanki, Director of the Department of Kidney Transplantation, confirmed that work is being done closely with the multidisciplinary team to address obesity-related complications.

Overweight people are three times more likely to develop acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux. Frequent heartburn, food regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing are some of the symptoms of heartburn and GERD, one of the most common digestive disorders. Burjeel Medical City has a dedicated acid reflux clinic, which offers conservative acid reflux treatment options and minimally invasive surgical interventions for gastroesophageal reflux. Among the procedures offered at the hospital are Nissen Laparoscopic Fundoplication, Toupet Fundoplication and Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric bypass. “

Dr. Ali Ayub Valyavitil

“The most common surgical treatment we offer is laparoscopic anti-reflux surgery which eliminates acid reflux by creating a new valve mechanism at the base of the esophagus,” says Dr.

Excess weight is also a major factor

Excess weight is also a major factor in bone problems. Excess weight puts pressure on joints, erodes cartilage, and causes inflammation that leads to chronic pain and injuries to the musculoskeletal system.

A team of world-class orthopedic surgeons at Burjeel Medical City treats a full range of orthopedic problems affecting patients with obesity. Total knee arthroplasty and total hip arthroplasty are some of the solutions offered to these patients in the hospital.

Dr. Rashid Al Shuail

Dr. Rashid Al Shuail, Consultant and Head of Orthopedics and Traumatology Department, says: “Through pioneering treatments, we focus on improving the quality of life of patients who are obese and suffer from orthopedic problems. We have a team of specialists who provide comprehensive treatment to surgically manage cases that suffer from Knee pain and other orthopedic problems.

Dr. Rishikesh Ramesh Pandya

Dr. Rishikesh Ramesh Pandya, a consultant urologist, believes that obesity also has a role in causing health problems in the urinary tract in both men and women. Also, carrying excess fat in the middle part of the body can change the structure and normal function of the pelvic organs such as the urethra. urine and pelvic floor muscles that may cause incontinence. Also, in male patients there can be loss of libido, testicular pain, and fungal infections. In women, there may be recurrent vaginitis and inflammatory disorders of the genitals. Most of these conditions are reversed when treatment is given. obesity effectively.

The hospital’s psychiatrists bring their expertise in evaluating patients for bariatric surgery and assisting patients with the behavioral and other tools needed to achieve long-term weight loss.

Dr. Reem Al-Bakry

Dr. Reem Al-Bakry, a consultant psychiatrist, confirms that the Department of Psychiatry cooperates with the obesity team, not only to evaluate the patient before surgery, but also to follow up after the procedure, and if there are any psychological problems, immediate intervention takes place.

Overcoming childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is a global problem affecting about 340 million adolescents and 39 million children. Childhood obesity is a chronic disease, and its causes are multifactorial, including genetic, social, economic and environmental factors. Childhood obesity can lead to long-term physical and mental health problems. Unless it is dealt with effectively, Burjeel Medical City provides a holistic approach to treat obesity in children.

Dr. Krish Venkatesh

Dr. Krish Venkatesh, Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist, says: “At Burjeel Medical City, we offer a pediatric-first, multidisciplinary approach to the management of childhood obesity. That’s diabetes, kidney disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.”

Treatment of cardiovascular diseases

The cardiologists and vascular surgeons at Burjeel Medical City are experts in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases in obese and overweight patients. According to these experts, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a chronic disease in which calcification gradually builds up in the arteries of the legs. Although PAD is more common in people 65 years of age or older, it is at almost any age. Smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or triglycerides, diabetes, kidney failure, and obesity increase a person’s risk of developing PAD.

Dr. Pratap Chowdary Botola

According to Dr. Pratap Chowdary Potola, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, people with some symptoms often complain of muscle cramps while walking or pain in the toes during the rest period. Apart from PAD, obese patients have an increased risk of developing blood clots in the Leg veins known as deep vein thrombosis. In addition, varicose veins may become more prominent after bariatric surgery and weight loss.

Dr. Yasser Suleiman

Dr. Yasser Suleiman, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, explains that the Department of Vascular Surgery at Burjeel Medical City offers minimally invasive techniques, including catheter-based techniques, to treat peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis and varicose veins when symptoms appear.

life after weight loss

The majority of patients who undergo significant weight loss after bariatric surgery are at high risk of sagging skin. For such patients, for those who are close to their target weight and have managed to maintain a stable weight, the plastic and reconstructive surgery department of the hospital provides a range of treatments including These include liposuction, panniculectomy, abdominoplasty, peripheral fat excision and belt lipectomy, breast lift with or without augmentation (silicone injections – fat injection and redistribution in different areas of the body), breast reduction, breast correction and male gynecomastia (mastectomy). ) Back lift, arm lift, liposuction, thigh lift, face lift, eyebrow lift, and neck liposuction.

Dr. Leon Alexander

“We help the patients to identify the right time and guide them to choose the best plastic surgery procedure, which is tailored to the requirements of each individual patient after their weight loss journey,” says Dr. Leon Alexander, Consultant Plastic Surgeon.

To book appointments, please visit: https://burjeel.com/burjeelmedicalcity ,

Or call 80023

advertising material