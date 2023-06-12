We’re back to square one. Refueling across the border is no longer a bad idea.

Enjoy this month with the full excise duty discount on petrol and diesel. Because it’s over in just over two weeks. And you will immediately feel that in your wallet. It’s been coming for a while and yet it’s painful. From July 1, it’s crying again when you’re at the pump. Especially if you have an (inefficient) car with a large tank capacity. Like a Range Rover or a Mercedes G-class..

Refuel across the border

At the moment, the price differences with our neighboring countries are not huge. In Belgium you fill up for about ten cents per liter less than here when it comes to petrol. Compared to Germany, the price is about the same. That will be different from 1 July.

By phasing out the discount, the price of petrol will suddenly rise by 17 cents. Diesel will soon also be 12 cents per liter more expensive. The differences with the border region become large, certainly in comparison with Belgium. If you live near the border, a detour is attractive. According to Nu.nl it can already save 12.50 euros on a tank as of 1 July if you pick up a peut in Belgium. The calculation is made with a tank capacity of 50 litres. However, do not count yourself rich, the further you live from the border, the less great the advantage is. Depending on how economical your car is, it can be worthwhile to make a calculation.

Gasoline prices July 1

July is still a few weeks away. If you take today’s fuel prices into account, it looks painful. Euro95 will increase the suggested retail price from 1.97 to 2.14 euros per litre. The premium 98 tank now has a suggested retail price of 2.12 euros per litre. That will cost you 2.24 euros per litre. Diesel goes from 1.66 euros per liter to 1.78 euros per liter.

Now this is based on the suggested retail prices. Refueling locally is still a lot cheaper. In 2022 we had record fuel prices. Let’s not get that kind of practice in 2024, pretty please. More than 2.5 euros per liter for petrol is an attack on your wallet. Especially if you make a lot of kilometers.

It is to be hoped that gas prices remain somewhat stable and, better yet, fall. And that the cabinet will leave it at that and not completely remove the discount from 1 January 2024. Because in that case the financial aw could turn out even higher.

