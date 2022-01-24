The author of the music for the group’s song Reflex Non Stop, composer Vyacheslav Tyurin, on Monday, January 24, in an interview with Izvestia, said that he would seek monetary compensation from the MBA basketball club for using his music in his video.

“All my life, my music has been stolen from me. We have a country that does not respect music at all. For us, music is something strange. Our people still don’t understand why they have to pay for music,” he said.

The composer clarified that he could have negotiated with the representatives of the club about the rights if they had contacted him in advance.

“You just need to respect the rights of the musician who made it. Believe me, the song “Music is Louder” is known to many people. It was only necessary to make one call and ask if they could take the music, ”Tyurin said.

According to him, in the video “MBA” sounds a cover version of the composition. However, the author intends to seek monetary compensation.

“I have many athletes. They called me and said that our song became the anthem of the basketball club. We waited a month for someone to call and say, we will agree. But no. I had to do it,” he said.

Tyurin’s lawyer Roman Lalayan noted that the composer has not yet received a response from the IBA representatives.

“Everything is clear here, there is an arrangement and a clear summary of the text and music. All rights reserved. Perhaps they will declare an examination, it will be at their expense. But today we have not received any answer yet, ”the lawyer explained.

In early November, Ivan Khokhlov, a resident of the Oryol region, filed a lawsuit with the Arbitration Court demanding to recover $ 1 billion from the American rock band Metallica due to the fact that he is allegedly the author of all the band’s lyrics, music, album covers and logo. According to lawyer Sergei Sarychev, it is unlikely that the claim will be satisfied: copyright issues in the United States, Europe and the world as a whole “have been settled for a long time and harshly”, all the more so for sure Metallica is fine with them.