The PC port of Zelda 64 it would be almost complete, more precisely, the current state of the works would be 90%.

To break the news in a recent interview were the Harbor Masters, which is a group of community developers who are currently working on porting the classic to PC The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo 64, which they estimate to be able to release the game as early as mid-February.

Just like a PC version created by fans of Super Mario 64 Released in 2019, the Zelda port will feature support for more next-generation resolutions, modding, and resources.

These types of operations are legal, given that the developers have not used any leaked content, nor any of the original copyrighted assets from Nintendo.

The developer Kenix from Harbor Masters said the group started working on the PC port pretty much as soon as the code for Ocarina of Time it has been completely decoded.

Here is a part of the interview:

We actually started coding in mid-December last year. Currently all the logic in the game works pretty much flawlessly. We have some assets that are not properly packaged in the archive, especially skybox, and there are still some graphical errors we are working on. The audio has also not been decompiled yet. I’d give it around 90%. We were hoping to be complete by mid-February and use about a month until April 1st to perfect the game before release. We hope to have a public repository available in late February.

The news on the matter for today ends here, but we would like to say that the work done with this porting of Zelda 64 it will not harm in the least Nintendo, which is now dedicated to the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and that seems to be truly something capable of revolutionizing the series like never before (find more details in our dedicated news).