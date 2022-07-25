Dhe allegation of having given the final blow to his friend Sergey Brin’s marriage through an affair with his partner Nicole Shanahan, Elon Musk does not want to let sit on himself. “This is complete nonsense,” the technology billionaire asserted on Twitter on Monday night. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in the past three years, each time in the company of a lot of people. Nothing romantic.”

A few hours earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Musk’s alleged liaison with the wife of Google co-founder Brin. The 51-year-old, who has repeatedly made headlines with his conquests in recent years, is said to have become closer to the 37-year-old lawyer and technology entrepreneur at the Art Basel art fair in Miami Beach in early December.

Shanahan’s marriage to Brin was reportedly already ailing. A few weeks later, Brin finally filed for divorce after four years together. The forty-eight-year-old, who grew up in Moscow as a child of Russian Jews and came to the United States with his parents at the end of 1979, gave the standard formula “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. As later leaked out, tensions between Brin and Shanahan about raising their daughter, three years old, are said to have arisen.

Tesla founder Musk, the wealthiest person in the world with an estimated fortune of more than $220 billion, and Brin, who also belongs to the group of the super-rich with almost $100 billion, have been friends for decades. Together with Larry Page, with whom Brin founded the technology company Google as a doctoral student at Stanford University in 1998, the two are said to have met regularly in Silicon Valley to develop new ideas. The friendship was said to be so strong that Musk would stay at Page’s place on visits to the high-tech hub in northern California. Brin and Page were also among the first to invest in Musk’s Tesla electric car.







As the “Wall Street Journal” now reports, Brin’s trust in Musk is over after the alleged affair with Shanahan. Brin is said to have instructed his wealth managers to withdraw all investments from the South African native’s companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink. Musk, on the other hand, declared on Twitter on Monday night that he had celebrated with Brin over the weekend. “We’re friends,” Musk let know. He also admitted that he hadn’t had sex in “a long time”.

Model Maye Musk’s son has proven to be romantically unsettled in the past. A few weeks ago it was revealed that Shivon Zilis, a manager at his neurotechnology company Neuralink, had given birth to twins over the winter. Around the same time, Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to Musk’s second child, delivered by a surrogate mother. Musk had already had six sons during his marriage to author Justine Wilson, which ended 14 years ago. The first child with Wilson died in 2002 but a few weeks after birth.

After romances with British actress Talulah Riley, who married twice with Musk, and Johnny Depp’s former wife Amber Heard, The World’s Wealthiest is reportedly now dating 27-year-old Australian Natasha Bassett.





