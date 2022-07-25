Editorial | Psychiatric help sometimes requires coercion

Involuntary psychiatric treatment is a harsh measure, and it is not imposed on light grounds. When a seriously ill person does not agree to be evaluated by a doctor, the police must provide official assistance if necessary. It’s in everyone’s interest.

25.7. 16:30

Police Board has revoked its questionable instructions on limiting public assistance to mental health patients. This is necessary, because helping a psychotic person sometimes requires the help of the police.

However, the line did not change until the parliamentary ombudsman note after. Throughout the beginning of the year, the police have transported people against their will only if a surveillance report has been prepared for them.

According to the ombudsman, the activity has been against the law and it could have seriously endangered the health, safety and other basic rights of both persons in need of mental health treatment and bystanders. This is a serious reprimand, and it must lead to a change in the way we operate.

When a health care professional makes a request for official assistance for compulsory treatment transport, the decision is not made lightly.

Involuntary psychiatric hospitalization is a tough act that requires the fulfillment of several criteria. The person must be psychotic. Failure to provide treatment would worsen his illness, endanger his health or safety, or seriously endanger the health or safety of other persons.

According to the Mental Health Act, the police are under certain conditions obliged to provide official assistance at the request of a doctor.

When a person is not aware that they need treatment, they may not voluntarily agree to go for a health care evaluation. The person may have, for example, dropped out of treatment or stopped taking medication (HS 23.7.). Without treatment, a person can be agitated and fearful, even violent. If a person does not agree to come out of their apartment, health care cannot enter the apartment by force.

Not treating it only worsens his condition and can cause dangerous situations for the patient himself or others. Help sometimes requires coercion and the help of the police. Giving it is in everyone’s interest.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.