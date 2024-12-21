There is less and less left to know the complete list with all the winning numbers of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024. The children of San Ildefonso will sing the winning combinations on the morning of this Sunday, December 22, and will cause a rain of millions.

Consultation all the awards of the Christmas Lottery 2024 that you may win and don’t forget to check your tenth to check if you have been one of the winners of the Gordo or the main awards.

While waiting to know which numbers will be this year’s winners, we review How much money can you get with each of the prizes?.

Complete list of 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes

This is the complete list of Naviad Lottery 2024 prizes and the money each one distributes.









First prize (the Fat One) : 4,000,000 euros per series, that is, 400,000 euros per tenth.

Second prize : 1,250,000 euros for the series, that is, 125,000 euros per tenth.

Third prize : 500,000 euros for the series, that is, 50,000 euros per tenth.

Fourth prizes : Two awards of 200,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 20,000 euros per tenth.

Fifth prizes: Eight awards of 60,000 euros are distributed to the series, that is, 6,000 euros per tenth.

On the other hand, there are the stones. These are all the numbers drawn randomly from the pot that do not correspond to any of the five main prizes. Its amount is less than that of the main prizes. In total, they are distributed 1,794 awards of 1,000 euros to the seriesthat is, 100 euros per tenth.

What are terminations and refunds in the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

If you have not won any of the main prizes of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 or the stones, do not be discouraged because all is not lost. This is possible thanks to calls endingswhich includes the famous refund. It is only necessary that your tenth match in some digits with those of the winning combinations.

Approaches to Gordo : 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last three figures : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed

Two last figures from Gordo : 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed

Approaches to second prize : 2 prizes of 1,250 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the second prize : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the second prize: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Approaches to third prize : 2 prizes of 960 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the third prize : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the third prize: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the 2024 Christmas Lottery prizes?

The money that is distributed for each Christmas Lottery prize is not final. We must know that, in some of the awards, a part goes to the Treasury.

Only the winners of a prize greater than 40,000 euros must be taxedas indicated by the legislation. Thus, they will have to bear a 20% tax.

First prize (the Fat One) : 328,000 euros after applying the tax.

Second prize : 108,000 euros after applying the tax.

Third prize: 48,000 euros after applying the tax

The fourth and fifth prizes, the stones and the endings are tax exemptbecause its amount is less than this figure.

What are the chances of winning the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a tenth, There is a 5% chance of winning a prize from the 2024 Christmas Lottery. Winning the jackpot is even more complicated, since there is only one chance in a hundred thousand (0.001%). The same goes for the second and third prize.

To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

The same happens with the fifth prizes. With a greater number of awards, the probabilities increase. Specifically, there are eight chances out of a hundred thousand (0.008%).

How much does it cost to play the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

The money it costs to play the Christmas Lottery is relative and depends on each one. Some prefer to buy a single tenth and others choose to buy several so that, if they get it, the reward is greater. Each tenth has a price of 20 euros.

From Loterías y Apuestas del Estado they explain that there are 193 series and each one has 100,000 tickets. The price of each complete issue is 38,600 euros. The total issue amounts, as indicated, to 3,860 million euros.

Where can you buy a tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

To win a tenth of the Christmas Lottery there is two ways. If we want the ticket physically, we just have to go to one of the official State Lottery and Betting sales points. On the other hand, if we do not want to leave the house, we can purchase through the Internet.

If the second option has been chosen, you must have Be careful where we buy it. At ABC we explain how you can get a tenth safely.

Until when can you buy Christmas Lottery 2024?

The deadline to buy the Christmas Lottery is just day before the draw. Therefore, ticket sales will be allowed until December 21, 2024during the opening hours of the various administrations. The maximum time to acquire them by State Lottery and Betting website is until 10:00 p.m..