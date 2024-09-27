GP Indonesia 2024, the FP1 ranking

Hot asphalt and dirty track: the Mandalika circuit thus welcomed the 22 MotoGP riders who have recently completed the usual 45 minutes of the first free practice. Franco Morbidelli (Ducati Prima Pramac) dominated the session, who stopped the clocks on a 1’30.689 unattainable for opponents. The Italian rider seemed very comfortable, so much so that he distanced the first of his pursuers, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), by more than two tenths – with the Spaniard putting on new tires at the end.

Also quite important half a second gap between Morbidelli and his teammate Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac), who finished in third place. At the back are Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), only 14th and 1.1 seconds behind the leader. The Piedmontese champion remained in the pits for a long time to change the setting of his GP24, which was evidently not satisfactory, and in the last two laps he had shown a top-5 pace, before choosing to abort his attempts. Surprisingly in fifth place is Johann Zarco’s Honda LCR. Of note is the fall of Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse) with a bad highside in Turn 4: the Portuguese got up on his own two feet, but was taken to hospital for instrumental tests. Appointment at 09.00 for the Tests, which will establish the top 10 who will directly access Q2 on Saturday.