When someone demands to know the truth, rest assured that beneath that plea for transparency hides a man eager to be lied to. Likewise, if a person insists over and over again that what they are explaining to us are true facts, we must assume that they are trolling us for good. These rules are universal in nature and work on both an individual and collective level. Politics is the most obvious example of how this market works. The ruler is usually accused – and rightly so – of failing to tell the truth. But the first variable is missing from this equation: in most cases we would not tolerate him explaining things to us as they are. Thus, most of the time it is a more than balanced business: some like to lie and others like the pleasure of being deceived. Hunger and the desire to eat. This pairing of falsehood is one of the most efficient fuels for the functioning of the world.

We are getting to our thing, the new stadium that Barça is building. At this point, no one with half a brain can doubt that the deadlines that were promised were a deception. It was necessary to justify the change of direction to award the works to a Turkish company that was passing through and the best way to do it was to inflate the balloon of the speed in the execution of the project.

Workers at the construction site of the new Barcelona stadium Mané Espinosa

Common sense and reality pointed towards unattainable deadlines. But Laporta knows a lot about human nature and decided to recover the meaning of the old joke about the relations between workers and the State in countries of communist extraction: “we (the workers) pretend that we work and they (the State) do see that they pay us.” The Laportian version of the execution deadlines for the new stadium were once a carbon copy of the old joke: we pretend that we are telling the truth and the club’s members and fans pretend that they believe it. Everyone is happy and eating partridges.

When the new Barça stadium opens, hair to the sea; happily and effectively deceived

The lie allows the person who spreads it to gain time. He who is deceived, in turn, feels comforted by something that, even if not true, provides him well-being. This is the story of the impossible deadlines for the construction of the stadium and the awarding of the work: lie to me, I want to believe you.

Lying does not always have to end badly. That only happens in films with moralistic ambition. In the real world, most of the time the trolley arrives happily at port, even if it has had to weather some storms on its journey. That’s how it will be in this case. When the new stadium is inaugurated, nothing to the sea. Happily and effectively deceived. What has been said, the fuel of the world: lies. Or the half truth. From a practical point of view they are exactly the same.

