According to 90min, Raphael Varane could be given the opportunity to stay at Manchester United on reduced terms as he nears the end of his current contract.
The Red Devils have refused to activate their 12-month extension clause in Varane's contract, which expires this summer, due to concerns over the cost of his current deal.
Just as they attempted with goalkeeper David de Gea last season, United are willing to sit down with Varane to discuss a completely new contract which, if accepted, would see the French defender take home a lower wage.
As 90min has learned, Varane could consider that option, as he has made it clear that he hopes to finish his career in one of the three teams he has represented throughout his illustrious career. Varane was a teenage star at Lens, before cementing his legacy as one of the best defenders of his generation at Real Madrid.
Madrid are not currently considering signing Varane, and their coach, Carlo Ancelotti, recently confirmed that he would not sign a new centre-back this month.
Despite Varane's desire to avoid signing for a new team, 90min understands that Saudi Arabian officials are willing to make an offer to the 30-year-old in the summer and are optimistic about their chances of convincing Varane to move.
At the moment, Varane has not hinted that he will accept an offer from Saudi Arabia, but the Public Investment Fund, which controls four of the country's main teams, is confident in his ability to awaken the interest of any player.
Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed during Thursday's press conference that United have activated the extension clauses in the contracts of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri, and added that he remains in talks with both Varane and the striker. Anthony Martial, whose contract also expires this summer.
United do not foresee a very intense transfer period in January and are currently focusing on departures, although they could sign a new striker if they raise enough funds. Al Ittihad, current champion of Saudi Arabia, is one of the teams that intend to take over Varane, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is another to take into account. But first the Frenchman would have to be convinced.
