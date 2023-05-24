The Competition Committee has decided to act quickly and forcefully against the racist insults against Vinicius from the Mestalla stands and punish Valencia for the serious events that occurred in their stadium. The sanctioning body imposes the partial closure of the Valencian Coliseum, specifically the Mario Alberto Kempes animation stands, the epicenter of the xenophobic incidents against the Brazilian Real Madrid player.

In the resolution, which also imposes a fine of 45,000 euros on Valencia, the largest ever issued by the organization for xenophobic incidents, the minutes drawn up by the match referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, have special weight. “In the 73rd minute, a spectator from the south stands Mario Kempes addressed Real Madrid player No. 20, Don Vinicius José de Oliveira Do Nascimento, yelling at him: “Monkey, Monkey”, for which the racism protocol was activated,” says the Basque collegiate in his writing.

According to the resolution published late this Tuesday, the Competition considers it “evidenced that, despite the efforts that the club in question has been deploying, it has not been diligent enough in the active implementation of all those measures that are necessary to eradicate this type of behavior and to mitigate its effects once they occur”, and that is why it imposes an exemplary sanction on Valencia, which intends to set a precedent at the height of what happened.

The seriousness of the events and the repercussions that they have had not only in Spain but throughout the world, even damaging the image of the League at an international level, have caused the Competition Committee, made up of three members, appointed by LaLiga, the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) and the Higher Sports Council (CSD), have made a decision quickly, without waiting, as initially planned, for their meeting this Wednesday. Before the resolution, an appeal can be made before an Appeal within ten business days, a possibility that Valencia plans to resort to.

On the other, the Competition also determined to leave without disciplinary effects the expulsion of Vinicius himself in the final stretch of the match. De Burgos Bengoetxea justified the player’s red card for “hitting an opponent’s face with his arm when the ball was not in play, in a massive confrontation between players from both teams.” However, in the resolution it is estimated that in this case “there is an extraordinary, serious and totally unusual circumstance, which determines that the decision adopted by the collegiate reflected in the minutes incurs in a patent arbitrariness, since it is adopted on an altered factual basis and partial.