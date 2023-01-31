ElevenLabs is a company of AI who can clone and synthesize voices. It is even able to generate “new” professionally. However, their platform was used to make the voices of well-known artists say really violent racist, misogynistic, transphobic and homophobic things.

On the 4chan site —which is a virtual space where anime issues are often discussed— the clips where the artists are heard mentioning the most inhuman phrases were published. Nevertheless, a link to the beta version of ElevenLabs can also be seen, suggesting that the “recordings” were made using the AI.

After this, ElevenLabs posted on Twitter the following:

“Crazy Weekend – Thank you all for testing our beta platform. While we see our technology being overwhelmingly put to positive use, we are also seeing a growing number of voice cloning misuse cases.”

And he qualified that this issue is worrisome, due to this, will seek to improve security measures to avoid it. This would range from requesting payment information—to promptly identify users—to manually verifying requests.

We recommend: The first manga made by AI will soon debut in Japan

AI and violence

Source: Emma Watson

ElevenLabs was used for the following artists to direct their voices towards violence:

Emma Watson reading parts of “My struggle” of Adolf Hitler.

The simulated voice of Ben Sharpio making racist comments about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

You can even hear how someone says “trans rights are human rights” while being strangled.

There’s also the voice of Justin Roiland playing Rick Sanchez—from rick and morty– saying: “I’m going to hit my wife Morty. I’m going to hit my fucking wife Morty. I’m going to beat her to death, Morty.”

After this overwhelming catalog that shows that some users make terrible use of AI, the company will make sure to improve the security of the site to avoid it.

About ElevenLabs

It is a Czech company created by Piotr Dabkowski —a machine learning engineer who worked at Google—, and Mati Staniszewski —an implementation strategist —.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.