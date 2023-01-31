They don’t talk anymore. Now the break between Rafael Leao and Milan is evident. The Rossoneri renewal proposal to extend the contract until the summer of 2027 ended up in the freezer. And the Portuguese’s attitude on the clause-argument determined the decisive break. Indeed, in the dialogue of the past few weeks, Rafael and his family have indicated a priority: to bring down the price of the current clause from 150 million euros to 70, at most 80 million. And Milan hasn’t even touched on the idea of ​​halving the value of its best player. At most Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara could have considered the option of eliminating the sale figure altogether, relying on market prices.