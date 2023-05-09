Mexico.- It is almost May 10, the Mother’s dayso many companies put promotions on their products for gifts for moms, but an application caused controversy by posing as a mother.

the wallapop company during his campaign for Mother’s Day, he simulated a call, but reminded people of pain and sadness who lost their mothers.

Last Sunday, users who have the application received the notification of the alleged message from his mother reminding them that they must sell the objects that they no longer use.

The application for buying and selling second-hand items, Wallopop, He had to apologize to the users’ complaint.

The criticisms received are due to the fact that involuntarily reminded them of situations of pain and sadnessaccording to the statement.

On Twitter, users expressed their discomfort: “My mother died 5 years ago. Today my heart almost came out… I don’t know, maybe it’s not very accurate. Give it a spin.”

The call caused pain in several users / Photo: Capture

“Simulating a call from a loved one is not the most accurate way to publishanother user commented.

“Leaving the cemetery after taking some flowers to my mother for the anniversary of her death, I get this. My heart shrinks. Broken”.

Wallapop pointed out in the statement that the messages they sent from the app, for Mother’s Day, who deeply regret the discomfort generated.

The company apologized / Photo: Capture

“We did not take into account all the realities of our user community, and the notification involuntarily reminded of situations that cause pain and sadness“.