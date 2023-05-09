Action aims to provide identification for populations without documentation of specific social niches

The CNJ (National Council of Justice) began this 2nd Wednesday (8.May.2023) a week of concentrated effort to reduce the number of Brazilians who never had a civil identification document. The contingent is 2.7 million people, according to information from the 2022 Census carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

To the next 6th fair (May 12), the agency promotes the mutirão in all 27 units of the federation. Priority will be given to homeless people, who depend on the service to have access to basic rights, such as assistance programs, enrollment in public schools and care in the SUS (Unified Health System).

The campaign “1st National Civil Registration Week – Register!” it is part of the Program to Combat Civil Sub-Registration and Expand Access to Basic Documentation by Vulnerable People, created this year by the National Justice Department, one of the branches of the CNJ.

Other socially vulnerable populations are also targets of the initiative, such as indigenous peoples, riverside dwellers, refugees and prison populations. The task force must be repeated at least once a year, says the CNJ.

The focus should be given to the registration of homeless people, a group that increased by 211% between 2012 and 2022, according to Ipea (Institute of Economic and Applied Research). According to the study, there are more than 230,000 people in Brazil with this condition.

“What we see now, with the pandemic, is that there has been an increase in the homeless population, there has been an urgent need for social benefits. We signed an agreement with the Ministries of Social Development and Labor, so that, after registering and right there on the spot, they can be sent for training and future employment”, says Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), current national inspector.

PARTNERSHIPS

In order for the initiative to reach this target audience, the CNJ has mobilized institutions and people who already work with the theme, such as Father Júlio Lancelotti, who helps the homeless in São Paulo and is a spokesman for the national campaign.

According to the CNJ, the task force will have the support of Arpen-Brasil (National Association of Natural Persons Registrars) and other associations of civil registrars to enable the birth certificate of the socially and economically unprotected population.

Public defenders and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) are also partners in the initiative, assisting in the presence of registrars in public squares, for example. The General Inspectorates of the courts of each state will be in charge of supervising and presenting the results of the task force.

With information from Brazil Agency.