Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have starred in various covers since they they confirmed their relationship. Now they surprise with the announcement of their engagement after having released their first EP together called “RR”, of only three songs, but that is already going around the world. Among those topics we can find “Kiss”, “Vampires” and “Promise”. It was with the video clip of the first mentioned song that it was learned that the couple would have engaged. Although there are media that speculate that it would be something symbolic, fans hope to see the couple formalize their relationship in a marriage.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro released an EP together. Photo: YouTube Capture

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro would have gotten engaged

with the video clip “Kiss”, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro show that their love is stronger than ever. Through a compilation of videos of their life together, the singers show how in love they are with each other. But the surprise came when the song ended and the Spanish interpreter is seen crying.

“Oh, my God, all the mascara here smeared”, said rosalia as she wiped off her makeup and displayed a large, shiny ring on her ring finger. “I love you”then says to rauw alejandro and then kiss him on the lips.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro would have engaged in 2021

This commitment announcement has starred on the covers of hundreds of portals, however, different media point out that it would be something symbolic. However, official pages of the Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro fan club affirm that the interpreter of “Todo de ti” would have asked the woman to marry him. ‘Motomami’ on New Year’s Eve 2021 in Puerto Rico.