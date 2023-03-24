The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, which may be cumulative on the mountains, and it becomes cloudy at times in the west at night, and temperatures tend to rise, and it will be humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, and winds are light to The speed is moderate, northwesterly – northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h.
The center mentioned – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:53, the second at 03:45, the first tide at 09:31, and the second at 21:25.
He pointed out that the Sea of Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 00:00, the second at 23:55, the first tide at 18:15, and the second tide at 06:47.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity
Abu Dhabi 28 17 85 40
Dubai 27 19 85 45
Sharjah 26 18 85 45
Ajman 28 20 85 40
Umm Al Quwain 27 16 85 35
Ras al-Khaimah 28 16 85 45
Fujairah 26 19 85 55
Al Ain 30 15 85 20
Liwa 30 15 85 25
Al Ruwais 28 15 75 30
Goods 29 16 70 30
Delma 25 20 80 40
Greater Tunb 25 21 80 45
Lesser Tunb 25 21 80 45
Abu Musa 26 21 80 45
