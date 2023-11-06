The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training announced its cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to issue commercial licenses for training centers working in the fields of childhood development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This comes with the aim of enhancing specialized training programmes, supporting the preparation of qualified cadres in Abu Dhabi, and encouraging academic excellence from a young age.

The two parties called on the concerned institutions that intend to add training activity in the field of early childhood to their license, to submit their application for a no-objection certificate by sending the application accompanied by the training plan, technical content and trainers’ information via email: [email protected].

It also called on the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to contact it to obtain important knowledge resources that can be included in the training materials that will be provided to the trainees.

The head of Emirates Skills at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Engineer Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, said that the important initiative consolidates the center’s strategy in cooperating with all relevant authorities in the country, in order to achieve the leadership’s directives on the necessity of applying the advanced mechanisms and systems necessary to qualify national competencies in various specializations from the stage of Childhood represents the foundation for building a human being capable of innovation and creativity in all fields.

He pointed out that the Center’s Licensing and Accreditation Department is responsible for periodic monitoring of the performance of training centers and institutes, to determine the extent of their commitment to achieving licensing and accreditation standards, to keep pace with the UAE’s goals, plans and future vision for all sectors and training specializations.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Engineer Thamer Al Qasimi, said: “The Authority seeks, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, to advance training and professional development programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and raise its efficiency in developing the skills of workers in the field of development.” Early childhood and caregivers, as part of the Authority’s efforts to invest in human capital, to improve the level and quality of services provided in the early childhood development sector, and improve the recruitment process, the work environment, and the process of attracting and retaining employees working in this vital sector, in addition to enhancing the accessibility of parents and caregivers. To the necessary resources and support to ensure their active and positive participation in supporting the comprehensive development of the child.”

He explained that the Authority will work to apply the licensing conditions of Abu Dhabi Technical Center when granting certificates after verifying that these institutes and centers meet all requirements for the scientific and technical content of training programs related to early childhood development and their suitability to culture and local needs, as well as verifying the qualifications of the trainers and their training competencies. The effectiveness of programs in achieving the best outcomes.

He stressed that high-quality early childhood care and education services contribute to enhancing children’s linguistic, social, physical and cultural skills, and preparing them for the future.