Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/11/2023 – 19:05

Micro and small entrepreneurs who work with architecture, information technology, health and engineering services were the professionals who achieved the most financial gains compared to the same period in 2022. The data is from the accounting firm Contabilizei.

For this survey, professions that provide services and have an active CNPJ were analyzed within the 50 cities where Contabilizei serves. Furthermore, the invoice issuance profile of more than 50 thousand professionals was verified. The margin of error takes into account the size of the population that opens companies in Brazil according to public figures from the Federal Revenue Service in comparison to the company’s active customer base. Below is the ranking with the average revenue and the corresponding increase.

+Latam and Embratur sign cooperation agreement to attract foreign tourists

Ranking of professions that grew the most in revenue in the 1st half of 2023

Architectural Services – increase of 12.7%, from R$8,020 to R$9,038

(margin of error of 3% – comparison 1H22 x 1H23) Information Technology Services Activities and Information Service Provision Activities – increase of 11.3%, from R$15,737 to R$17,514

(margin of error < 1% – comparison 1H22 x 1H23) Health Care Activities – increase of 10.8%, from R$12,658 to R$14,023

(margin of error of 2% – comparison 1H22 x 1H23) Engineering Services – increase of 10.1%, from R$11,513 to R$12,675

(margin of error of 2% – comparison 1H22 x 1H23)

274 micro and small entrepreneurs were interviewed to find out the reason for this growth and also understand the perspectives of these professionals with companies open for the 2nd half of the year.

According to the vice-president of acquisition and revenue at Contabilizei, Guilherme Soares, upon noticing the financial increase above the accumulated IPCA in the period, it was important to conduct a study in parallel to better understand the reasons for this dynamic. “We noticed from the responses to the questionnaire that the scenario is promising from the point of view of entrepreneurs since the majority attributes the growth in revenue to market opportunities, that is, 49.6% of respondents have this perception.”

According to the entrepreneurs consulted, the main factor attributed to the growth of their companies is the arrival of new customers or patients, with 29.2% of responses. The three other factors that appear next are: the increase in the price of services provided, with 24.5%; the offering of new services in its portfolio, with 21.5%; and servicing new contracting companies, with 21.2%. Finally, 48.2% of respondents reported that they did not notice any significant change in the profile of their clients or patients.

From an economic point of view, 49.6% of participants responded that the expectation for the future of their company in the 2nd semester is better than the 1st semester, 45.6% said that the outlook is for it to be the same as the 1st semester and only 4.7% believe it is worse. Another significant finding is about business stability, which brings security and confidence to future entrepreneurs: 54.4% said it was favorable, 38.7% neutral and only 6.9% said it was unfavorable.