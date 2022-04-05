Comment Luck turned his right half to HIFK, who got his star in the right position

As many as three semi-finals will not be decided until the seventh match.

The playoffs the seventh match is at least to the viewers ’minds, and now that treat is enough to share in the HIFK and TPS semifinals.

And at least a similar dose will be offered in Tampere when Ilves and Kärpät will place the semi-finals on Wednesday. Jukurit also managed to stretch the solution to the last and decisive battle against KooKoo.

Could we hope for more from the puck spring solution phase. If you have played the hidden games so far, you must now dig up the Jokers and Aces.

Luck turned for the better for IFK when the Stadists knocked out TPS 3–2 in the sixth encounter.

Defender Yohann Auvitun the shot went wide towards the goal, but the shot went just wide Ville Lajusen from base to own finish.

The winning team is often lucky and now IFK got to enjoy it.

The caravan will move to Turku for “game seven”, and at least IFK wanted that, TPS not so much.

At IFK has had a wide range of appearances in the semi-finals. In some games, the team has looked unattainable, in others ineffective, and at times it has been downright bad.

Now everything was different. IFK have shown their home crowd and cheerful fans that will not give up this season, at least without a seventh match.

A lot has been caught up in HIFK’s look at who the coaching gets into the trough. In the sixth encounter, there were enough star players so that the heads almost collided.

Jere Innala and Roni Hirvonen were mysteriously absent from Sunday’s encounter with Turku, but came with energy threatening Tuesday night.

Come from the jokers Teemu Turunen last played on March 10th and finally returned to the pitch just as the series against TPS was first interrupted. Turunen brought his own expertise and a little more danger to the attacking head.

The increase in the number of skills got a big factor when the line-up of HIFK was completed.

HIFK still has plenty of room for the semi-finals. The game rippled too much. If there was an end of the first batch on the screen, the same cannot be said of the second. Such a wave movement will certainly not be enough in Turku when the hall is filled in Artukais.

So far, IFK has won two extra time in this series and a sixth game thanks to a bounce goal on Tuesday. Rima has swung so that I can still whip until tomorrow morning.

One thing is for sure. The ingredients for a great sevens game are in the air. TPS almost got a peek towards the semi-finals certainly don’t want to let the grip escape.