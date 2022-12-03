Comment | Lionel Messi probably ran more than he had in years

Messi has rarely been seen leaning on his knees, and after the match he too was clearly exhausted, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Argentina won in Australian football. Shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

However, Australia came up with a slight lucky goal to fight against Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. After going 1-2 down, Australia got two more goals, the last of which came in the last seconds of the match. The equalizer was really close, because by Emiliano Martinez hand defense was more or less half-hearted.

And yes, Argentina should have decided the match from several of their situations earlier, but some kind of panic came from Australia’s reduction and the solutions were hasty.

What about the party favors of the match, Lionel Messi? A thousand matches and finally a goal in the playoffs of the World Cup. In addition, Messi ran more in the match than in any match for years. Or at least it seemed that way.

Messi has rarely been seen leaning on his knees, and after the match, he was also clearly exhausted. It’s no wonder when almost everything has to be done on the offensive end. In defense, Messi was hardly visible, except for the very last moments.

Messi is already 35 years old and the pace of two days off is not very common even at PSG. Argentina actually had one less break than Australia.

Did Argentina stocks go up after this match? Of course, it rose because one more step has been taken. But: if, for example, Holland scores the opening goal in the quarter-finals, Argentina freezing like the Saudi Arabia match is quite possible.

