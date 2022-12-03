Guadalajara Jalisco.- By first time at the International Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara 2022, moneros and cartoonists from the province were invited to participatebeing artists of sinaloathose chosen to share their experiences in the talk: “The golden triangle, caricature from the province and the tambora”.

Ricardo Sanchez Bobadilla; Francisco Campaña, “Paquiro”, both with collaborations In DEBATE, in addition to Ito Contreras, under the moderation of Patricio Ortiz, they shared their experiences and good humor to work as cartoonists in the Sinaloan state.

under the International Meeting of Caricature and Cartoonthe artists highlighted the dangers of being a communicator in Sinaloa, a state with a presence of drug trafficking for more than sixty years, which, despite the “normalization” of violence, the death of colleagues still hurts.

Thus, Ricardo Sánchez recalled how in the four media where he has worked, in all of them, a colleague has suffered an attack or murderfirst in 2015 with Humberto Millan, owner of the newspaper A Discussion.

He also mentioned the attack suffered by the director of the newspaper El Noroeste, Adrian Lopez Ortizthe same in 2015, when in an alleged robbery, they took his car and belongings, however, they returned and shot him twice in the legs.

Likewise, Javier Valdez, director of the magazine Río Doce, assassinated in 2017 and who was a close friend of the cartoonists; and finally Luis Enrique Ramirezmurdered in 2022 and who was part of this publishing house, DEBATE, in which Sánchez Bobadilla is now collaborating who demands justice be done.

For his part, Francisco Campaña, Paquiro, highlighted the importance of showing the works of provincial cartooniststhis through showing works by cartoonists from Sinaloa who could not attend FIL Guadalajara 2022.

Arturo Vargas, “AVC”, José Ignacio Pérez, “Monero Nacho Pérez” and works by Rafael Sánchezwith more than 30 years of experience, were the artists who adorned the FIL Guadalajara with their work shown by Paquiro since they could not attend.

For his part, Ito Contreras stressed the importance of doing what you like, following what you are passionate about, like him, who in first grade did not know how to read, but he knew how to draw and, although they made him repeat the course, the taste for drawings did not go away.

“I love to draw, I’ve been drawing since elementary school, the first year of elementary school they failed me because I knew how to draw but I couldn’t read and since then I’ve really enjoyed drawing,” he said to end the presentation.