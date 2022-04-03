Comment Images of Ukrainians murdered on the street in Bocha are reminiscent of Srebrenica and growing pressure to intervene in the West

Russia’s statement regarding Bushan’s murders underlined that Moscow is downright reprimanded by the rest of the world, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Social and the traditional media was filled with images and videos taken on Saturday and Sunday in the Ukrainian city of Bushan that are having a bad effect. Dozens of civilian people shot on the street. Some have their hands tied behind their backs. One picture shows the body of a man thrown into a sewer.

Ukrainian soldiers said the bodies of eighteen people, including children, had been found in the local basement. The bodies had been mutilated, the British newspaper The Times was told.

According to the mayor of Bushan, the bodies of nearly 300 people had been taken to mass graves. A Ukrainian MP told of five naked women whose bodies hung in the middle of the street.

Before the Russian army left Bashan, they carried out a massacre there. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense called Butcha a “new Srebrenica”.

Srebrenican the city was a so-called safe haven established by the UN during the Bosnian war. Commander of the UN Forces Philippe Morillon declared in the spring of 1993 that the Srebrenians had reached the safe embrace of the United Nations. “I will never abandon you,” Morillon promised.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces invaded the general Ratko Mladićin led to Srebrenica. The 370 lightly armed Dutch peacekeepers in the city were unable to stop the Serbs from taking over the city, and they could do nothing for the massacre of some 8,000 Srebrenian men and boys.

See also Biden wants to push through a large social and climate package Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic in a helicopter over eastern Bosnia in July 1995.

Srebrenica was the last major failure of the West in the Bosnian war, and as a result, there was a growing determination in the United States to end the murder of Bosnians. At the end of August 1995, a grenade attack on a market in Sarajevo that killed more than 40 people was witnessed, after which NATO planes took to the air and bombarded Serbs for peace.

In 2004, the UN Tribunal for Yugoslavia ruled that a genocide had taken place in Srebrenica. Thirteen years later, Mladić received a life sentence for genocide, crimes against humanity, and other war crimes.

Russian speculation has been speculated about the atrocities of the troops, which would be explained by indiscipline or the exacerbation of the soldiers as the war progressed. Researcher at the RUSI incubator, which focuses on security issues Jack Watlingin according to Bushan’s hundreds of suspected murders is not the case.

“This was planned. This was thoughtful. This is in line with the methods used by Russia in Chechnya. If the Russian armed forces had had better success, we would have seen many other similar cities, ”Watling tweeted early on Sunday.

It should be added that there is only a lack of information on how Russian forces treat Ukrainians in the territories they occupy. It may be that Butcha is only the first to come out of Russia’s war of aggression in Srebrenica. We know about it because Russian troops left after failing to occupy or siege the capital, Kiev.

Images from Bucha add to the crushing evidence that Russian soldiers appear to be systematically committing war crimes in Ukraine. Thousands of pictures and videos have been seen in the past showing bombed-out homes, hospitals, schools and other civilian sites.

The President of the United States Joe Biden statement that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin is a “butcher and a war criminal,” sounds day by day more of a fact than an opinion.

Relentless the attacking Ukrainians have long appealed to western countries to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, provide Ukrainians with heavier arms aid, such as fighter jets and tanks, and stop buying energy from Russia.

There has been no ban on the flight ban and more substantial arms aid, as it is feared that it will lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia and even World War III. EU countries, on the other hand, are dependent on Russian energy, which weakens the impact of sanctions against Russia.

Bushan’s assassinations will certainly fuel the debate in the West about where the famous border goes, which Russia could not cross without more determined intervention or support for Ukraine.

The destruction of the city of Mariupol, for example, has not been on such a border. There is reason to fear that Butchasta will not be there either.

Russia’s defense ministry’s Sunday statement on Butcha underlined that words condemning the West do not snap Russia and that Moscow is downright reprimanding the rest of the world.

According to Russia, Bushan’s images were staged and provoked by Ukrainians for Western media. According to Russia, in Bocha “no local resident suffered any violence”. Instead, they had received part of the 452 tons of humanitarian aid that Russia provided them.

Is it is useless to imagine that it would be easy to decide on a more tangible intervention by the West, in one form or another, for such a dangerous and disregarding adversary is being dealt with.

At the same time, it seems painful to recall that the West had the temperance and tolerance to watch – and often not watch – the murder of the Bosnian civilian population three years and four months before the decision was taken to put an end to the killing.