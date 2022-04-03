Newcastle took the lead after 39 minutes via a free kick by Fabian Schär, but Ben Davies equalized before the break. After the break, Spurs ran out quickly to 4-1 via Matt Doherty, Son Heung-Min and Emerson Royal. Seven minutes before the end, Bergwijn, who had just come in, made the final score after a pass from Lucas Moura. Moments later, the former PSV player shot close to Newcastle’s goal from a difficult angle.

Tottenham are currently number six in the Premier League and are aiming for a place in the top four, which entitles them to a ticket for the Champions League. Newcastle are fifteenth and do not seem to have to worry about relegation anymore.

Bergwijn returned to London this week with the necessary self-confidence after the international match with the Orange. Although the attacker mainly has to make do with short raids at Spurs, national coach Louis van Gaal gave him a base place in the exhibition game against Denmark last week. Bergwijn paid back that confidence with two goals (4-2) and was also accurate against Germany (1-1) as a substitute on Tuesday.

#Steven #Bergwijn #scores #Tottenham #big #win #Newcastle