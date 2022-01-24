The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, signed a decree on the creation of a command of the Special Operations Forces in the structure of the Armed Forces (AF) of the republic. He was published on the portal of legal information online.zakon.kz.

The document notes that the command of the Special Operations Forces was created in order to improve the system for ensuring the national security of the republic.

The execution of the decree will be controlled by the administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

On January 15, Tokayev held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies. During it, the head of the republic instructed the Secretary of the Security Council to speed up the work on the creation of the Special Operations Forces.

On January 2, mass protests began in Kazakhstan due to an increase in gas prices for cars. In addition to economic demands, the protesters put forward political ones. In particular, they demanded the departure of the country’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics. On January 5, Tokayev dismissed him from the post of head of the Security Council and took up this position himself.