The comedian Teddy Teclebrhan on television and YouTube, Roberto Blanco as a father and his rocky life story, which he now sees as a blessing.

Ethno comedy? He does human comedy, says Teddy Teclebrhan, here in Berlin at the end of January. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

The backdrop of the “Teddy Teclebhran Show”, which is now starting on Amazon Prime Video, is intended to be a homage to the “Stotzenhof” – a youth center in Mössingen near Tübingen, which you visited between the ages of 13 and 21. The real “Stotzenhof” no longer exists, does it?

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

They tore it down. I stood there last year and made a video. Cool.

And still relics picked up?

Nope. There were only cars there.

So nothing about the setting is real.

No, the “Stotzenhof” didn’t look like this diner. It was a run-down barn. But the feeling we had when we were there was like this diner: colorful – and there was everything. I was hanging out with my friends in the parking lot that is the stage in the show. We did stuff and made each other laugh.