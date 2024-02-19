Ethno comedy? He does human comedy, says Teddy Teclebrhan, here in Berlin at the end of January.
The comedian Teddy Teclebrhan on television and YouTube, Roberto Blanco as a father and his rocky life story, which he now sees as a blessing.
The backdrop of the “Teddy Teclebhran Show”, which is now starting on Amazon Prime Video, is intended to be a homage to the “Stotzenhof” – a youth center in Mössingen near Tübingen, which you visited between the ages of 13 and 21. The real “Stotzenhof” no longer exists, does it?
They tore it down. I stood there last year and made a video. Cool.
And still relics picked up?
Nope. There were only cars there.
So nothing about the setting is real.
No, the “Stotzenhof” didn’t look like this diner. It was a run-down barn. But the feeling we had when we were there was like this diner: colorful – and there was everything. I was hanging out with my friends in the parking lot that is the stage in the show. We did stuff and made each other laugh.
