Biathlon | A hard crash at the Biathlon World Championships – the competitor came to the finish line covered in blood

Johannes Kühn told Aftonbladet about his violent fall.

German biathlete Johannes Kühn32, had a hard time in the co-start race of the World Championships on Sunday in Nove Mesto.

“I fell on the last descent in the tunnel. My rifle hit me in the head. I don't know exactly where. When I continued skiing, there was blood on my skis and glasses,” Kühn said for Aftonbladet.

Swedish Martin Ponsiluma was able to pass Kühn, who suffered from a wreck.

“When I looked behind me, Kühn was there, covered in blood. It seemed that he had received a nasty wound”, Ponsiluoma told the magazine.

Johannes Kühn received first aid after reaching the finish line.

The Swede finished 13th in the race and Kühn 14th.

Kühn said he was satisfied that the crash only cost him one place.

He told Aftonbladet after the race that he was suffering from a headache. He didn't know right away if the wound would require stitches.

Men's the joint race was won by Norway Johannes Thingnes Bö.

The first place in the women's start race was France Justine Braisaz-Bouchet.

Böl's world championship was his third in the Games and the 20th of his career.

There were no Finns participating in Sunday's joint start races.

France competed for first place in the medal statistics of the World Cup, which achieved six world championships and a total of 13 medal places.

Norway won four world championships. Both Italy and Sweden achieved one world championship.