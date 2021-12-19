Combined Satisfied, Ilkka Herola is heading for a Christmas break – playing guitar and eating

Herola, who was skiing heavily again, saw a flash of light on the hill.

Finland combined number one Ilkka Herola placed sixth on Sunday in the World Cup in Ramsau, Austria, and is in good spirits for the Christmas break. Herola continued to snag good places when she was Fifth in Otepää, Estonia last weekend and third in Ramsau on Saturday.

“Through the bottom mud, move from Ruka as usual. Now the team has a head on the surface. At my place, places three and six, so can be satisfied. There are also flashes of light on the hill, ”Herola summed up in the early part of Yle’s television broadcast.

On Sunday there was a lot on offer on the hill, but the Finn did not manage to make full use of his wind. Herola jumped 93.5 meters from HS98, but there would have been more fins. The sway in the descent taxed the style points, and the wind reduction took its toll.

“It should have been exploited,” Herola described as a gust of wind.

Herola was 14th after the hill section and 1.39 minutes behind. The strong skier improved well over a 10-mile stretch of skiing, but there was no such thing for the podium now. He remained the Norwegian winner Jarl Magnus of Riiber 55 seconds.

German Vinzenz Geiger was another and Eric Frenzel third, but Herola was 21.1 seconds behind the top three.

“To train home and a little to eat ham. I’m going to play guitar and eat. I wonder if something stupid is being invented, ”Herola muttered.

As the Olympics approach, the Finn is getting in touch at the right time.

“The baseline was the best in my career this season. Skiing is enough for peak times all the time. Even with poorer jumps you can fight (for good places).

Arttu Mäkiaho was the second best Finn in the 17th and Otto Niittykoski 39: s. Eero Hirvonen was 43rd in the hill section and did not leave the track.