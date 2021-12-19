The match: We played a very complete game, we talked on the pitch, which is where we have to talk. Happy to give joy to the fans and also to ourselves

Liked the most: The step forward in the second part. The seriousness and the sacrifice. But in the second half we have decided to take a step forward, be brave and aggressive, they have done it and it has been confirmed with goals, although they were able to tie us making the same game. But above all that the players believe, we are clear about what to play and we are carrying it out. 19 putnos with two games to go to finish the first round is within the minimum to get salvation.

Molina: It is an exception, it cannot be believed that it is a norm for any given day. When you have something exceptional it is wonderful. I prefer to talk to you about what is not seen, which is an example on a personal level and with the values ​​it transmits. She is a beautiful person. Everything good that happens to him, enchants him, and if he is the coach with me, the better. I think that words are not enough to define a professional of this level.

Soccer summary: It’s football is this, with differences. What happened on Thursday, if it’s the other way around, football is wonderful. When it passes against it, it is unaffordable and it seems that the world is going down. We have to live with it and work so that it falls on our side. Internally we are super united. It is exceptional that we score four goals, we want to do it every game, what happened the other day takes us away from sleep. We are going to hold on to that to achieve the goal as soon as possible.

Dramatics: I do not know if it is excessive, because I have had so much work preparing the game that I have only focused on that. In the dressing room we wanted to use that to push forward.

Neva change: Low energy Dionisio has warned us. We have changed it as a precaution, although he told me that afterwards it was better. We did not want to take risks, what we lose is two by accumulating cards.