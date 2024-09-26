Comau has won a public tender issued by the Slovenian National Institute of Chemistry for the industrialization of flexible machines for the electrical activation and testing of battery cells. The project started in June and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The initiative is expected to cover the entire supply (from design to installation and commissioning) for the industrialization of flexible machines that handle both the electrical activation and testing of various cell formats, both pouch and prismatic. Comau will also be responsible for ensuring the extended testing capacity for the various cell formats (pouch, prismatic and cylindrical) that must cover a wide range of working temperatures, from ambient to sub-zero conditions.

Comau Technologies

Managing a diverse range of cells of various sizes, Comau designed specific and flexible tools for safe handling and reliable connection. Both can be integrated with environmental chambers for precise temperature control and advanced power electronics that ensure optimal current levels. Another important element was to design the machines with the appropriate level of automation, considering that they will be operated by scientists and other specialized operators. Safety must be a priority in every aspect of the setup, both in terms of the materials to be handled and overall accessibility and maintenance. For example, there are no manual connections between the equipment and the environmental chambers, so the operator can easily and safely configure the tools based on the products to be processed. Comau also designed a sophisticated software interface to allow operators to control the processes and enter specific parameters efficiently.

Cooperation with the Slovenian Institute

“The opportunity to work with an innovative and authoritative organization such as the National Institute of Chemistry of Slovenia is a testament to the results achieved by our company in the research and development of next-generation technologies in the field of e-Mobility, to provide our customers with the best solutions available on the market,” said Andrew Lloyd, Chief Engineering Officer of Comau. “The Comau’s multidisciplinary expertise and cutting-edge technologies range from batteries to electric motors, from electric cell activation to innovative hairpin stator technologies. This broad technological offering demonstrates our commitment to helping drive the evolution of electric mobility by ensuring high-performance, reliable and sustainable solutions at every stage of our customers’ production processes.”