Foodfight! is an animated film which you probably have never heard of, also because it is of a disarming ugliness to go back to 2012, a year in which computer graphics animation had already produced several masterpieces, such as Finding Nemo (just to name one of the many possible ones, also from 2003). As if so much horror were not enough, it seems that a Official tie-in for the most popular systems of the PS2 generation fortunately never made it to market. Now, however, some video footage has emerged showing it in action.

Production in disarray

Now, you’re probably wondering about the dates: a game for the PS2 generation in 2012? Actually, it dates back to a few years before. It was in development from 2004 to 2008 and it was cancelled due to the film’s problems.

Foodfight! tells the story of Marketropolisa supermarket that, after closing time, becomes a sort of city populated by mascots. The protagonist is Dex Dogtective, the mascot of a cereal brand, who must fight against Brand X to prevent him from taking over the entire supermarket.

The existence of the official Foodfight! game was actually known, thanks to some b-roll from E3 2006, but the information was quite sparse. Now the mimeohead blog reconstructed the history of the project, speaking with one of its developers, Harley Howe, who revealed some details.

In the meantime, we learned that it was in development for Wii, PS2, Xbox and DS. It was handled by Cat Daddy, a very small studio that, when it realized that the production of the film was completely in disarray, decided to cancel the game to focus on other things. The good news is that Foodfight! helped Cat Daddy to expand, with the studio that still exists todayThe bad news is that the film made it to theaters, where it performed poorly due to its terrible quality.