The Indonesian Grand Prix is ​​a sort of home race for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, which, as its name suggests, has important ties to the Southeast Asian archipelago. Thus, the riders are considered great celebrities by the always passionate public. However, the team led by Valentino Rossi also has Fabio Di Giannantonio’s sidekick at the center of attention.

The injury suffered in Austria is not yet water under the bridge, on the contrary. The question of whether or not he will undergo surgery to solve the problem is the main topic of discussion. In the past appointments, the Roman had already reiterated several times that he had not yet made a decision on the matter and even on the eve of the Mandalika weekend the mantra is always the same.

At Misano there was talk of a possible operation at the end of the season or even before the end of the championship, to be able to be at 100% in 2025, when he will get on the GP25 at his disposal. Say However, he denies the rumours that the surgery was almost certain and continues to maintain that he has not decided whether or not to go under the knife: “I have the best staff at my disposal here (in Indonesia, ed.) as at home and is monitoring the condition of my shoulder day by day”.

“The idea is to finish the season and be as ready as possible for the next one. For this reason, we still have to understand what the best solution is, whether or not to operate on my shoulder. At the moment we haven’t made any decisions and we are working hard every day to try to recover as much as possible to reduce the inflammation”, continues the Roman rider, who at the moment rules out the idea of ​​an operation in the immediate future, not having clear ideas on what to do.

While physically he is trying to regain his best form, Di Giannantonio feels more ready mentally, with his future already decided and a solid season: “Physically I am not 100%, but I want to be mentally. The goal is to do my best on the track, to get back into the top 5, where we were before the injury”.

The crowd always helps to give extra motivation and, after the two home races, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team arrives in Indonesia to compete in the first of the Asian weekends in front of a passionate and warm audience: “This weekend will be very special for us, almost like a third home GP for the sponsor Pertamina and the great support of the Indonesian fans. When I arrived here I felt like Justin Bieber or the Beatles, a rockstar! It was incredible to receive all this support, even during the parade. I have never seen so many people cheering for us and this will definitely give us extra motivation. We also have a fantastic livery with the Indonesian flag. It is aggressive and I hope we will do a good job for them too”.

Finally, Di Giannantonio also reflects on the calendar, published today: “I saw it and I think it’s interesting how the races have been placed, because it seems like there’s more space between one and the other. This can be good for us, because it will allow us to rest better. Then there are also new tracks and returns like Brno. It’s true, there will be more races, but we should have done them this year too, so we’re all pretty ready”.