The gaming world is not only dotted with rumors about games not yet announced or soon to be released, but also about potential consoles coming in a few years.

After the recent rumors that led to think about the development of a PS5 Pro which would be different from the basic one because it is twice as powerful and with a different architecture, now another rumor appears that explains how Sony is also working on a portable console.

This entry is still from YouTuber RedGamingTechvery close to technology, who through Twitter said: “I have also heard that Sony is working on a portable console. Even if these systems get canceled or not, I don’t know. The handheld console has undergone at least one major redesign (still in the early design stages)“says the YouTuber.

I’m also hearing Sony are working on a portable too. Though whether these systems get canceled or not, I don’t know. The portable underwent at least one major redesign (very early on the design process). PS5 Pro won’t launch sooner than 2024 though, more likely 25 (IF it does) – RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) May 20, 2022



For now, therefore, since it should still be in the very early stages, there are no further details on what it will be like and especially if it will ever see the light. However, Sony’s hypothetical choice shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the incredible success of the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s laptop. As RedGamingTech reiterated, these projects can also be discarded, so nothing is set in stone.