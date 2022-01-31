Columns “Just Ordinary Men” took massive numbers of women, children and men into the woods and shot them there – New documentary sheds light on how it felt about the Nazis themselves

In Germany, Nazi atrocities are being remembered so that they do not happen again. Could more attention be paid to the ongoing genocides now?

Berlin

In Germany the victims of Nazi persecution and genocide are prominently remembered many times a year. The most important day of remembrance was Thursday, January 27, the anniversary of the end of the Holocaust and the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

It is important to keep the memories of the victims on display so that the same thing never happens again, Germany thinks. Anti-Semitism has increased throughout Europe.

Germany is now being asked how to keep a shocking history alive when its experiencers no longer exist. It is 77 years since Auschwitz was released, so those with memories of concentration camps are already quite old.

One the way to warn against a recurrence of history is to turn a look at the perpetrators and show that they were frighteningly identifiable people. It proves that atrocities and genocides are still possible.

It has already been decided to do so in Germany.

The German television channel ZDF presented a documentary with a lot of original footage Ganz normal Männer lesser known part of the Holocaust.

Of the six million people murdered, many of them Jews, up to two million were shot. The shooting, like the gas chambers, was a systematic mass murder.

“ “After the mass executions, many of the men vomited and were unable to eat. Alcohol was consumed in the evenings. ”

Shooting carried out by a police battalion assembled from Hamburg reservists. The men were ordinary taxi drivers, bakers, family members. The documentary is also based on a publication published in Finnish in 1999 Just ordinary linemen to a book written by a U.S. historian Christopher R. Browning.

The thorough Nazi way of documenting things tells shocking details about the events. The men had the opportunity to refuse the shooting task, but only a few took the opportunity.

Nazi descriptions are sometimes mystified, almost supernatural descriptions of evil that may seem like fiction.

Archival films and images of authentic situations and smiling soldiers make you realize how mundane people they were. So do the effects of destruction on the factors.

After the mass executions, many of the men vomited and were unable to eat. Alcohol was consumed in the evenings.

Men, many of whom had a wife at home and children waiting, shot the infants in their mothers ’arms to save bullets.

They were ordinary people, but still they committed atrocities.

Historical documents always manage to shock new generations. But reminders of past evil do not prevent present atrocities.

China oppresses the Uighurs in a way that meets the hallmarks of genocide. Is it just a nasty aftertaste at the Olympics?

Belarus has imprisoned and tortured huge numbers of its pro-freedom citizens. Could we talk for a moment about human rights during the break of the bitch?

The first convictions for the Jesuit genocide have been distributed in Germany. The contribution of the Finnish members of Isis to it cannot even be studied.

In the context of Nazi atrocities, one often asks why the outside world, which knew about concentration camps, did not stop the horrors. Should I ask what is the responsibility of a passive bystander at this time?

Archival image of the Ganz normale Männer documentary about the Hamburg Police Battalion.