The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi confirmed that there are six steps that can be followed to identify the fees for crossing the toll gates on Abu Dhabi Island, which are deducted from their financial portfolio, in the event there is a technical malfunction in the Darb application.

According to an indicative video broadcast by the center on its official electronic platforms, the six steps begin by opening the Darb application on the smartphone, followed by entering the requests section and selecting the “Talaba” service, then pressing “financial bills” in the sub-service, after which “vehicle details” are selected. Which the customer wishes to inquire about their fees, then go to the “Description” field to write the details of the query request, and finally click on the “Send” field, so that the customer will then receive the details of the transit fees he inquired about.

Four toll gates were installed in Abu Dhabi city, on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge, and Mussafah Bridge. Vehicle transit fees of 4 dirhams are applied for each time the gates are crossed during peak times in the morning period (from 7:00-9:00) and the evening shift (from 5:00-7:00), without calculating any fees outside peak times, weekends and official holidays, provided that the fees do not exceed 16 dirhams per vehicle per day, with 200 dirhams per month for the first vehicle, 150 dirhams for the second vehicle and 100 dirhams for each additional vehicle. Categories (people of determination – citizens with limited income – retired citizens – senior citizens) are exempted, with only one vehicle per beneficiary.

