Winter is a colorless time. But if you look closely, you can see the first flowers in parks and gardens. Our author introduces trees that are making their big appearance right now.

Dhe dreariness of winter is a myth. Long before the beginning of spring on March 20th, nature prepares itself for becoming after the passing. The first flowers are already appearing and delicate scents are filling the garden space. There is a lot to discover in parks and gardens if you just take a closer look.

Anyone who has the chance to go on a winter tour will be surprised at what treasures sparkle in nature. Many trees in particular attract with sweet smells and, thanks to their first flowers, become a source of food for insects. Many parks such as Planten un Blomen in Hamburg, the Luisenpark in Mannheim, the Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe in Kassel and most of the outdoor areas of many botanical gardens are getting ready for winter and enlivening the eyes and nose.