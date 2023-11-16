Although it is known that there are many risks that immigrants they have to overcome in order to reach USA Illegally, every year millions of people venture out in the hope of achieving a better quality of life for themselves and their family. Unfortunately the cases in which the delinquency ends with the so-called American dream, there are not a few and a few days ago the kidnapping of a Colombian couple.

According to the information released, on October 30, a couple of citizens Colombians were kidnapped by Mexican organized crime gangs as they attempted to cross the border into USA. Today families are being extorted and millionaire sums of money are being demanded from them to free the victims.

Who are the Colombians kidnapped on the United States border?



Sebastián Gaviria and Yesenia Mendoza, a couple of friends from Neiva, Colombiathey met while working in a shopping center, and after sharing their desire to improve, they had the idea of ​​going to work at USA.

The relatives of the victims have shared media such as TV snail that initially the young people traveled to Mexico City and then to Cancún. Their next stop would be Tijuana, but they couldn’t board the flight, so the coyote that they hired to cross USA He told them that they would have to go through Ciudad Juárez. Once there they boarded two trucks and headed towards the border when they were intercepted by criminals and kidnapped.

A couple of days later their families began receiving extortion calls. Mireya Gaviria, aunt of Sebastianshared that they called the young man’s girlfriend and made her listen to how they beat him, he also said that they have sent them photographs and videos where they threaten him with a weapon, “they say they are from the mafia, but they have not assigned any man.” .

To the family of Colombian They are demanding US$20,000 in ransom, that is, more than 81,000,000 Colombian pesos. To raise this amount, they have had to sell many of their belongings and have received support from their neighbors, but they have only managed to raise US$2,000, which they sent in the hope that Sebastian was released, but criminals They demand the rest from them, even though they have been told that they no longer have a way to get more.

The family has also reported that they contacted the Foreign Ministry Colombia in Bogotá to seek help, but they were not attended to personally. According to Yuli Gaviria, sister of Sebastianthe answer they gave him after three hours of waiting was that he had to send the information by email and prove through a document that it was his brother.