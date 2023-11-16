Telecinco continues to launch new bets for this season with which to overcome its audience crisis that places it in third position, behind Antena 3 and La 1. In a promotional video that it released this Thursday on social networks and that shows its upcoming releases an image of Xavier Sardá appears next to the label Martian Chronicles. Reunion. The presenter assures that the successful nightly format that swept the network’s audience share between 1997 and 2005 is returning.

Judging by the name of the space, which includes the word reunioneverything indicates that it is a special program rather than the relaunch of the space, which was broadcast from Monday to Thursday in the late night. When Mediaset España was consulted, it still does not give more details about what this return will be like. Actor Martí Galindo died in 2019 and with Boris Izaguirre, Manel Fuentes and Carlos Latre being the image of several Atresmedia projects, it is unknown which well-known faces of the program will appear in this return, beyond Sardá, current collaborator of the evening space AfternoonAR.

The nighttime show produced by Gestmusic won the Ondas Award in the television entertainment category in 2000 and took over the leadership of the slot from Pepe Navarro and reached average screen shares of 35% in some of its seasons, an unthinkable figure in the current television landscape, in which Antena leads with almost a third of these data: 12.9%. It remains to be seen how the controversial program fits into the new ethical code of the communication group, which for the moment has only been applied to the extinct Save me.

The promotional video also confirms the return of a second edition of GH Duothe format that reformulates the format of GH VIP making the participants compete in pairs. Another surprise announcement contained in this video is the launch of Celebrity School, a German format that Cuarzo has already adapted for the Valencian regional channel À Punt. In it, celebrities return to class and face Primary, Secondary and High School children in various challenges, questions and experiments.

