TikTok has emerged as the preferred platform for creative expression and sharing of everyday knowledgeconsolidating itself as a space where people find an effective channel to share tips, tricks and life experiences. This was the case of Diana Paeza Colombian resident in the United States, who became popular on the platform for offering a 'tip' of significant help for many people.

In his case, he gave advice to get the US visasince it is one of the procedures that arouses the greatest interest in a certain sector of the Colombian population.

The young woman claims to have the 'secret' to acquiring a H-2B visa temporary work without disbursing any money. For a large number of Colombians, the H-2B visa It is considered highly beneficial to provide the opportunity to obtain legal employment in the United States.

Despite this, the significant costs of the procedurewhich could reach $20,000, present for many a challenge in the search for the so-called 'American dream'. However, the Colombian assures that this entire process can be made easier and faster, if you have the guarantee and support of an American company.

In her video, Diana Páez suggests using the American job portal Seasonal Jobs that It directly connects workers with companies that require temporary labor. Regarding the steps to apply for the visa, Diana explains that the first step is to register at 'Seasonal Jobs.

Then, a profile must be completed with personal information and work experience.

In the job search section, keywords should be used to find offers that are align with the applicant's skills and preferences.

Once you find an interesting offer, The request is sent through the platform. If selected, The company will contact you to start the H-2B visa sponsorship process.

Páez shares certain advice before accepting a job offer, for example, he suggests that it is It is essential to research both the company in which you are going to work, such as working conditions to ensure its reliability.

Additionally, it is crucial to become familiar with the state laws of the place of employment and know the rights that support temporary workers.

Likewise, he states that it is important to highlight that the sponsorship process through 'Seasonal Jobs It's completely freeavoiding falling into possible deceptions or scams from those who seek to charge for facilitating the process.

