The South American Football Confederationwith the corresponding approval of the IFAB and FIFA, will implement the Referees' annoucement of VAR decisions tool (Live referee announcement of VAR decisions after a review).

This milestone was announced by the CONMEBOL Referees Commission and will be implemented on Thursday, February 29, in the return match for the CONMEBOL Recopa 2024, between Fluminense and Quito Leaguewhich will be played at the Maracaná stadium – Rio de Janeiro.

Wilmar Roldán looks at the screen in the match between Ecuador and Brazil, in January 2022: 'I am not antiVAR,' he said. Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. Efe

For the use of this innovative referee tool, CONMEBOL has carried out protocol technology tests, together with the Broadcast Department and the Corps of International Referees belonging to the institution.

Likewise, its use had the approval of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), international association in charge of defining the rules of football worldwide, and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the global football regulator.

Operation of the VAR in Colombia See also Sampdoria, Stankovic: "Dignified performance but it wasn't enough" Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

This explanatory procedure seeks to make known live, both to the public in the stadium and also to viewers, the final decisions of the referee after a VAR review.

This decision is in line with transparency and development, both of refereeing and South American football, in all competitions organized by CONMEBOL.

SPORTS WITH CONMEBOL PRESS

More sports news